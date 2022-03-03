PVP Ventures Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore, down 1.68% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore in December 2021 down 1.68% from Rs. 9.15 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2021 up 19.25% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021 up 33.86% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020.
PVP Ventures shares closed at 5.45 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)
|PVP Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.00
|9.49
|9.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.00
|9.49
|9.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|0.75
|0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.47
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.21
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3.73
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.09
|7.00
|9.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.69
|1.06
|-1.90
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.11
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|1.17
|-1.85
|Interest
|16.95
|16.31
|17.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.98
|-15.14
|-19.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.98
|-15.14
|-19.36
|Tax
|0.20
|--
|2.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.18
|-15.14
|-21.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.18
|-15.14
|-21.41
|Minority Interest
|12.22
|--
|14.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.96
|-15.14
|-7.37
|Equity Share Capital
|245.05
|245.05
|245.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.62
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.62
|-0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.62
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.62
|-0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited