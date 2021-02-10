PVP Ventures Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore, up 44.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore in December 2020 up 44.08% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2020 up 73.41% from Rs. 27.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020 up 64.62% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2019.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 1.57 on October 29, 2019 (BSE)