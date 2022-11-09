 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pushpsons Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 87.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pushpsons Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 87.08% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 828.71% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

 

Pushpsons Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.18 0.37 1.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.18 0.37 1.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.24 0.05 0.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.18 0.23 0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.12 0.11
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.13 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.17 -0.03
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.14 -0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 -0.14 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 -0.14 -0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 -0.14 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 -0.14 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 5.27 5.27 5.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.31 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.31 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.31 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.31 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pushpsons Ind #Pushpsons Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:50 am
