Pushpsons Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 87.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 87.08% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 828.71% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.