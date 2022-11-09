Pushpsons Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 87.08% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pushpsons Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 87.08% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 828.71% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
|Pushpsons Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.18
|0.37
|1.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.37
|1.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.24
|0.05
|0.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|0.23
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.12
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.13
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.17
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.14
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.14
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.14
|-0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.14
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.14
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.27
|5.27
|5.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.31
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.31
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.31
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.31
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited