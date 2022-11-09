English
    Pushpsons Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 87.08% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pushpsons Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 87.08% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 828.71% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

     

    Pushpsons Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.371.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.371.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.240.050.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.180.230.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.120.11
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.130.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.17-0.03
    Other Income0.010.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.14-0.01
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.14-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.14-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.14-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.14-0.02
    Equity Share Capital5.275.275.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.31-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.31-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.31-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.31-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:50 am