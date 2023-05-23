Pushpsons Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, up 86.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 86.26% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 41.11% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 35.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Pushpsons Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.