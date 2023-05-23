Pushpsons Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, up 86.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pushpsons Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 86.26% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 41.11% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 35.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
Pushpsons Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.
|Pushpsons Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.22
|0.68
|0.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.22
|0.68
|0.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.55
|0.36
|0.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|-0.07
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.14
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.36
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|-0.14
|0.23
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|-0.11
|0.26
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.12
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|-0.12
|0.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|-0.12
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|-0.12
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|5.27
|5.27
|5.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|-0.22
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|--
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|-0.22
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|--
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited