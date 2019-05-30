Pushpsons Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 21.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2019 down 21.79% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 69.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.