English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pushpsons Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 62.57% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pushpsons Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 62.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 60.97% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 75% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    Pushpsons Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.611.220.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.611.220.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.350.550.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-0.110.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.130.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.470.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.16-0.17
    Other Income0.040.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.16-0.14
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.15-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.060.15-0.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.15-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.15-0.14
    Equity Share Capital5.275.275.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.34-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.120.34-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.34-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.120.34-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pushpsons Ind #Pushpsons Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!