Pushpsons Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 62.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 62.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 60.97% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 75% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.