 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pushpsons Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 35.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pushpsons Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 35.77% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 172.55% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 147.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Pushpsons Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.68 0.18 1.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.68 0.18 1.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.36 0.24 0.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -0.18 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.12 0.14
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.18 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.20 0.16
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.19 0.17
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 -0.19 0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 -0.19 0.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 -0.19 0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -0.19 0.16
Equity Share Capital 5.27 5.27 5.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.40 0.35
Diluted EPS -- -0.40 0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.40 0.35
Diluted EPS -- -0.40 0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited