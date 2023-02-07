Pushpsons Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 35.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 35.77% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 172.55% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 147.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.