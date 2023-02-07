English
    Pushpsons Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 35.77% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pushpsons Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 35.77% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 172.55% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 147.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Pushpsons Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.680.181.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.680.181.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.360.240.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-0.18-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.120.14
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.360.180.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.200.16
    Other Income0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.190.17
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-0.190.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-0.190.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.190.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.190.16
    Equity Share Capital5.275.275.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.400.35
    Diluted EPS---0.400.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.400.35
    Diluted EPS---0.400.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
