Pushpsons Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 23.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in December 2021 down 23.04% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 49.34% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 down 48.65% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

Pushpsons Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2020.