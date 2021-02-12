Pushpsons Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 6.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2020 up 6.63% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 24.76% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 32.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

Pushpsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.55 in December 2019.