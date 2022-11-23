Purshottam Invt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore, down 18.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore in September 2022 down 18.74% from Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 49.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 up 68.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 15.35 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.29% returns over the last 6 months and 20.11% over the last 12 months.