Purshottam Invt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore, down 18.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purshottam Investofin are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore in September 2022 down 18.74% from Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 49.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 up 68.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 15.35 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.29% returns over the last 6 months and 20.11% over the last 12 months.

Purshottam Investofin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.25 3.04 4.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.25 3.04 4.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.24 0.28 3.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 0.33 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.12 0.11
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.84 1.04 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.13 1.20 0.70
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.13 1.20 0.70
Interest 1.28 0.53 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 0.66 -0.34
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax -0.16 0.66 -0.34
Tax 0.01 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 0.66 -0.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 0.66 -0.34
Equity Share Capital 6.28 6.28 6.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 24.46 24.46 23.95
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 1.06 -0.54
Diluted EPS -0.03 1.06 -0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 1.06 -0.54
Diluted EPS -0.03 1.06 -0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

