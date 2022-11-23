English
    Purshottam Invt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore, down 18.74% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purshottam Investofin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore in September 2022 down 18.74% from Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 49.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 up 68.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

    Purshottam Invt shares closed at 15.35 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.29% returns over the last 6 months and 20.11% over the last 12 months.

    Purshottam Investofin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.253.044.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.253.044.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.240.283.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.170.33--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.120.11
    Depreciation0.080.080.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.841.040.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.131.200.70
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.131.200.70
    Interest1.280.531.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.160.66-0.34
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.160.66-0.34
    Tax0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.66-0.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.66-0.34
    Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves24.4624.4623.95
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.031.06-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.031.06-0.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.031.06-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.031.06-0.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

