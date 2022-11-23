Purshottam Invt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore, down 18.74% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purshottam Investofin are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore in September 2022 down 18.74% from Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 49.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 up 68.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.
Purshottam Invt shares closed at 15.35 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.29% returns over the last 6 months and 20.11% over the last 12 months.
|Purshottam Investofin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.25
|3.04
|4.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.25
|3.04
|4.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.24
|0.28
|3.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|0.33
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.12
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.84
|1.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.13
|1.20
|0.70
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.13
|1.20
|0.70
|Interest
|1.28
|0.53
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.66
|-0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.66
|-0.34
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.66
|-0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.66
|-0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|6.28
|6.28
|6.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|24.46
|24.46
|23.95
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|1.06
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|1.06
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|1.06
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|1.06
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited