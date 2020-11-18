Purshottam Invt Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 24.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in September 2020 down 24.02% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020 up 466.99% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020 up 162.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2019.

Purshottam Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2019.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 10.85 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.23% returns over the last 6 months and -33.44% over the last 12 months.