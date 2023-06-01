Purshottam Invt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore, down 83.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purshottam Investofin are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore in March 2023 down 83.08% from Rs. 25.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 141.18% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 down 54.11% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.
Purshottam Invt shares closed at 17.43 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.
|Purshottam Investofin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.27
|5.29
|25.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.27
|5.29
|25.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|0.27
|19.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.14
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.08
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.99
|4.28
|2.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.98
|0.63
|2.21
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.99
|0.63
|2.21
|Interest
|1.28
|0.47
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.16
|0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|0.16
|0.98
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|0.16
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|0.16
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|6.28
|6.28
|6.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|21.39
|24.46
|24.46
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|0.26
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|0.26
|1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|0.26
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|0.26
|1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited