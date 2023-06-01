English
    Purshottam Invt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore, down 83.08% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purshottam Investofin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore in March 2023 down 83.08% from Rs. 25.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 141.18% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 down 54.11% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

    Purshottam Invt shares closed at 17.43 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.

    Purshottam Investofin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.275.2925.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.275.2925.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.2719.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.120.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.140.11
    Depreciation0.070.080.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.994.282.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.980.632.21
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.990.632.21
    Interest1.280.471.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.290.160.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.290.160.98
    Tax-0.01--0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.280.160.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.280.160.68
    Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves21.3924.4624.46
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.450.261.08
    Diluted EPS-0.450.261.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.450.261.08
    Diluted EPS-0.450.261.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:33 pm