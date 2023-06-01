Purshottam Invt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore, down 83.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore in March 2023 down 83.08% from Rs. 25.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 141.18% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 down 54.11% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 17.43 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.