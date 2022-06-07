English
    Purshottam Invt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.24 crore, up 4312.22% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purshottam Investofin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.24 crore in March 2022 up 4312.22% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 56858.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 up 477.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

    Purshottam Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

    Purshottam Invt shares closed at 13.84 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.31% returns over the last 6 months and 63.40% over the last 12 months.

    Purshottam Investofin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.2421.230.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.2421.230.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.4543.94--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.44-27.810.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.10
    Depreciation0.100.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.952.580.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.212.390.37
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.212.390.37
    Interest1.230.140.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.982.250.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.982.250.19
    Tax0.29--0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.682.250.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.682.250.00
    Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves24.4623.9523.95
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.086.53-0.01
    Diluted EPS1.086.53-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.086.53-0.01
    Diluted EPS1.086.53-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Purshottam Investofin #Purshottam Invt #Results
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:33 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.