Purshottam Invt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.24 crore, up 4312.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.24 crore in March 2022 up 4312.22% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 56858.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 up 477.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

Purshottam Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 13.84 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.31% returns over the last 6 months and 63.40% over the last 12 months.