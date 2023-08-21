Purshottam Invt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore, up 725.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore in June 2023 up 725.55% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 1.33% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2023 up 16.41% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

Purshottam Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2022.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 12.82 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.79% returns over the last 12 months.