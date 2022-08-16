Purshottam Invt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, down 17.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in June 2022 down 17.14% from Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022 down 59.96% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 down 23.81% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.

Purshottam Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.64 in June 2021.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 14.99 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months