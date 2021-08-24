Purshottam Invt Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, up 247.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in June 2021 up 247.27% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2021 up 174.97% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2020.

Purshottam Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2020.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 13.50 on August 18, 2021 (BSE)