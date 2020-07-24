Purshottam Invt Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, down 54.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in June 2020 down 54.4% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020 up 1994.65% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2020 up 1160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

Purshottam Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2019.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 11.25 on July 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.71% returns over the last 6 months