Purshottam Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, down 75.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 75.11% from Rs. 21.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 92.87% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 70.66% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.