 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Purshottam Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, down 75.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purshottam Investofin are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 75.11% from Rs. 21.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 92.87% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 70.66% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

Purshottam Investofin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.29 3.25 21.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.29 3.25 21.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.27 0.24 43.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.12 -0.17 -27.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.14 0.11
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.28 1.84 2.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.63 1.13 2.39
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.63 1.13 2.39
Interest 0.47 1.28 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.16 -0.16 2.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.16 -0.16 2.25
Tax -- 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 -0.17 2.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 -0.17 2.25
Equity Share Capital 6.28 6.28 6.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 24.46 24.46 23.95
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -0.03 6.53
Diluted EPS 0.26 -0.03 6.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -0.03 6.53
Diluted EPS 0.26 -0.03 6.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited