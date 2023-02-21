Purshottam Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, down 75.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 75.11% from Rs. 21.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 92.87% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 70.66% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

Purshottam Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.53 in December 2021.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 18.65 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.42% returns over the last 6 months and 17.30% over the last 12 months.