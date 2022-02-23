Purshottam Invt Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.23 crore, up 10374.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.23 crore in December 2021 up 10374.59% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021 up 1171.54% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021 up 1373.68% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Purshottam Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 6.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2020.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 23.44 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)