Purshottam Invt Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 92.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2020 down 92.74% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 4.11% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 5.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 10.00 on March 02, 2021 (BSE)