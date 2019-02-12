Purshottam Invt Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, down 38.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in December 2018 down 38.22% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018 down 18.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2018 down 5.63% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.

Purshottam Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2017.

Purshottam Invt shares closed at 14.35 on December 26, 2018 (BSE)