Purohit Constr Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 93.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in March 2019 down 93.43% from Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2019 down 23.84% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019 down 21.43% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2018.

Purohit Constr EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2018.

Purohit Constr shares closed at 8.35 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)