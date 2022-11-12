English
    Purity Flex Pac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore, up 26.6% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purity Flex Pack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore in September 2022 up 26.6% from Rs. 23.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 146.81% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2022 up 30.58% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

    Purity Flex Pac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

    Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)

    Purity Flex Pack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.7031.1823.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.7031.1823.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.7624.9719.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.68-0.61-1.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.412.091.83
    Depreciation1.030.800.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.273.142.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.790.50
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.800.50
    Interest0.440.480.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.100.310.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.100.310.14
    Tax0.040.120.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.19-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.19-0.13
    Equity Share Capital1.071.071.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.561.74-1.28
    Diluted EPS0.561.74-1.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.561.74-1.28
    Diluted EPS0.561.74-1.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:27 pm