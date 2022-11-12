Purity Flex Pac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore, up 26.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore in September 2022 up 26.6% from Rs. 23.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 146.81% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2022 up 30.58% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

Purity Flex Pac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)