Purity Flex Pac Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.48 crore, down 8.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.48 crore in March 2023 down 8.25% from Rs. 28.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 38.42% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 up 3.93% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

Purity Flex Pac EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.71 in March 2022.

Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)