Purity Flex Pac Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore, down 1.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore in March 2020 down 1.29% from Rs. 16.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 72.9% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2020 up 15.74% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2019.

Purity Flex Pac EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.76 in March 2019.

Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)