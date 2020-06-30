App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Purity Flex Pac Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore, down 1.29% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purity Flex Pack are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore in March 2020 down 1.29% from Rs. 16.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 72.9% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2020 up 15.74% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2019.

Purity Flex Pac EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.76 in March 2019.

Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)

Purity Flex Pack
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations16.5318.1716.62
Other Operating Income----0.12
Total Income From Operations16.5318.1716.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.9613.4511.67
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.280.28-0.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.441.571.48
Depreciation0.560.620.73
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.120.722.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.731.521.21
Other Income-0.010.030.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.721.551.24
Interest0.320.330.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.401.221.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.401.221.00
Tax1.030.46-0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.370.761.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.370.761.37
Equity Share Capital1.071.071.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.467.0612.76
Diluted EPS3.467.0612.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.467.0612.76
Diluted EPS3.467.0612.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Purity Flex Pac #Purity Flex Pack #Results

