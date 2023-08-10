Purity Flex Pac Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore, down 14.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore in June 2023 down 14.54% from Rs. 31.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 42.77% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2023 up 8.12% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

Purity Flex Pac EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2022.

Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)