English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Purity Flex Pac Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore, down 14.54% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purity Flex Pack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore in June 2023 down 14.54% from Rs. 31.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 42.77% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2023 up 8.12% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

    Purity Flex Pac EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2022.

    Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)

    Purity Flex Pack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.6426.4831.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.6426.4831.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.8919.4824.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.55-1.44-0.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.552.372.09
    Depreciation0.980.970.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.043.513.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.741.570.79
    Other Income0.01-0.160.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.751.410.80
    Interest0.570.650.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.770.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.770.31
    Tax0.070.060.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.110.710.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.110.710.19
    Equity Share Capital1.071.071.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.006.591.74
    Diluted EPS1.006.591.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.006.591.74
    Diluted EPS1.006.591.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Purity Flex Pac #Purity Flex Pack #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!