Purity Flex Pac Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.62 crore, up 53.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.62 crore in June 2021 up 53.24% from Rs. 17.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2021 down 20.49% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2021 down 16.54% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2020.

Purity Flex Pac EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.21 in June 2020.

Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)