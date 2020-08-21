Purity Flex Pac Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore, down 7.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore in June 2020 down 7.85% from Rs. 18.85 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2020 up 251.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2020 up 76.39% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2019.

Purity Flex Pac EPS has increased to Rs. 12.21 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.48 in June 2019.

Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)