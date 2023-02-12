 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Purity Flex Pac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.24 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purity Flex Pack are:Net Sales at Rs 28.24 crore in December 2022 up 12.39% from Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 100.65% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
Purity Flex Pac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.98 in December 2021. Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)
Purity Flex Pack
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations28.2429.7025.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations28.2429.7025.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.0921.7622.64
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.390.68-2.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.402.412.36
Depreciation0.871.031.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.083.273.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.54-1.56
Other Income0.240.010.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.660.55-1.51
Interest0.630.440.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.10-1.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.020.10-1.97
Tax0.010.04-0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.06-1.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.06-1.72
Equity Share Capital1.071.071.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.56-15.98
Diluted EPS0.100.56-15.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.56-15.98
Diluted EPS0.100.56-15.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Purity Flex Pac #Purity Flex Pack #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 10:22 am