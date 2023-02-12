Purity Flex Pac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.24 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 28.24 29.70 25.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 28.24 29.70 25.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 21.09 21.76 22.64 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.39 0.68 -2.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.40 2.41 2.36 Depreciation 0.87 1.03 1.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.08 3.27 3.25 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 0.54 -1.56 Other Income 0.24 0.01 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.66 0.55 -1.51 Interest 0.63 0.44 0.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.10 -1.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.10 -1.97 Tax 0.01 0.04 -0.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.06 -1.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.06 -1.72 Equity Share Capital 1.07 1.07 1.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.10 0.56 -15.98 Diluted EPS 0.10 0.56 -15.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.10 0.56 -15.98 Diluted EPS 0.10 0.56 -15.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited