Purity Flex Pac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.24 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Purity Flex Pack are:Net Sales at Rs 28.24 crore in December 2022 up 12.39% from Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 100.65% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
Purity Flex Pac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.98 in December 2021.
|Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)
|Purity Flex Pack
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.24
|29.70
|25.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.24
|29.70
|25.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.09
|21.76
|22.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.39
|0.68
|-2.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.40
|2.41
|2.36
|Depreciation
|0.87
|1.03
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.08
|3.27
|3.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.54
|-1.56
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.55
|-1.51
|Interest
|0.63
|0.44
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.10
|-1.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.10
|-1.97
|Tax
|0.01
|0.04
|-0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.06
|-1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.06
|-1.72
|Equity Share Capital
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.56
|-15.98
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.56
|-15.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.56
|-15.98
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.56
|-15.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited