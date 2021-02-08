Purity Flex Pac Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore, up 31.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore in December 2020 up 31.6% from Rs. 18.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2020 up 152.5% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2020 up 64.06% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2019.

Purity Flex Pac EPS has increased to Rs. 17.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.06 in December 2019.

Purity Flex Pac shares closed at 2.04 on February 19, 2020 (BSE)