Puravankara Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore, down 54.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore in September 2022 down 54.97% from Rs. 121.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.67 crore in September 2022 down 1289.45% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.03 crore in September 2022 down 66.25% from Rs. 50.46 crore in September 2021.
Puravankara shares closed at 93.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)
|Puravankara
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.91
|98.32
|121.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.91
|98.32
|121.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|170.11
|131.69
|84.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.87
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-190.53
|-119.94
|-46.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.88
|22.32
|21.00
|Depreciation
|1.95
|1.91
|2.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.63
|38.64
|20.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.87
|19.83
|39.24
|Other Income
|12.21
|121.26
|8.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.08
|141.09
|48.04
|Interest
|44.86
|43.03
|45.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.78
|98.06
|2.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.78
|98.06
|2.93
|Tax
|-6.11
|20.81
|0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.67
|77.25
|1.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.67
|77.25
|1.99
|Equity Share Capital
|118.58
|118.58
|118.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|3.26
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|3.26
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|3.26
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|3.26
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited