Puravankara Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore, down 54.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore in September 2022 down 54.97% from Rs. 121.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.67 crore in September 2022 down 1289.45% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.03 crore in September 2022 down 66.25% from Rs. 50.46 crore in September 2021.

Puravankara shares closed at 93.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)

Puravankara
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.91 98.32 121.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.91 98.32 121.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 170.11 131.69 84.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 3.87 0.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -190.53 -119.94 -46.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.88 22.32 21.00
Depreciation 1.95 1.91 2.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.63 38.64 20.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.87 19.83 39.24
Other Income 12.21 121.26 8.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.08 141.09 48.04
Interest 44.86 43.03 45.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.78 98.06 2.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -29.78 98.06 2.93
Tax -6.11 20.81 0.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.67 77.25 1.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.67 77.25 1.99
Equity Share Capital 118.58 118.58 118.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 3.26 0.08
Diluted EPS -1.00 3.26 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 3.26 0.08
Diluted EPS -1.00 3.26 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am
