Puravankara Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore, down 54.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore in September 2022 down 54.97% from Rs. 121.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.67 crore in September 2022 down 1289.45% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.03 crore in September 2022 down 66.25% from Rs. 50.46 crore in September 2021.

Puravankara shares closed at 93.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)