English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Puravankara Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore, down 54.97% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore in September 2022 down 54.97% from Rs. 121.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.67 crore in September 2022 down 1289.45% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.03 crore in September 2022 down 66.25% from Rs. 50.46 crore in September 2021.

    Puravankara shares closed at 93.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)

    Close
    Puravankara
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.9198.32121.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.9198.32121.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials170.11131.6984.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.870.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-190.53-119.94-46.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8822.3221.00
    Depreciation1.951.912.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.6338.6420.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.8719.8339.24
    Other Income12.21121.268.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.08141.0948.04
    Interest44.8643.0345.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.7898.062.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-29.7898.062.93
    Tax-6.1120.810.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.6777.251.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.6777.251.99
    Equity Share Capital118.58118.58118.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.003.260.08
    Diluted EPS-1.003.260.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.003.260.08
    Diluted EPS-1.003.260.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Puravankara #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am