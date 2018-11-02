Puravankara Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 327.31 crore, up 33.02% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 327.31 crore in September 2018 up 33.02% from Rs. 246.06 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.69 crore in September 2018 down 65.19% from Rs. 45.07 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.13 crore in September 2018 down 17.94% from Rs. 96.43 crore in September 2017.

Puravankara EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2017.

Puravankara shares closed at 70.20 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -54.28% returns over the last 6 months and -27.81% over the last 12 months.