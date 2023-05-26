English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Puravankara Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 248.52 crore, up 125.97% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

    Net Sales at Rs 248.52 crore in March 2023 up 125.97% from Rs. 109.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.49 crore in March 2023 up 666.61% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.36 crore in March 2023 up 96.48% from Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2022.

    Puravankara EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

    Puravankara shares closed at 82.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -4.15% over the last 12 months.

    Puravankara
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.52246.49109.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations248.52246.49109.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.31146.34126.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods190.7217.3664.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-173.49-78.52-159.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8925.7121.66
    Depreciation0.962.952.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.0673.5342.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.9359.1212.17
    Other Income96.3322.7026.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.4081.8238.27
    Interest48.6951.4647.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.7130.36-9.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.7130.36-9.49
    Tax-6.786.19-3.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.4924.17-6.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.4924.17-6.44
    Equity Share Capital118.58118.58118.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.541.02-0.27
    Diluted EPS1.541.02-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.541.02-0.27
    Diluted EPS1.541.02-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Puravankara #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 05:04 pm