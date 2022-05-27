 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Puravankara Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.98 crore, down 19.08% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.98 crore in March 2022 down 19.08% from Rs. 135.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2022 down 268% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 58.94 crore in March 2021.

Puravankara shares closed at 87.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.99% returns over the last 6 months and 7.44% over the last 12 months.

Puravankara
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.98 74.34 135.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.98 74.34 135.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 126.31 103.08 50.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 64.77 8.00 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -159.07 -121.63 -21.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.66 20.12 20.00
Depreciation 2.12 2.26 2.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.02 32.75 39.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.17 29.76 45.95
Other Income 26.10 19.87 10.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.27 49.63 56.45
Interest 47.76 46.20 59.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.49 3.43 -2.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.49 3.43 -2.99
Tax -3.05 0.23 -1.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.44 3.20 -1.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.44 3.20 -1.75
Equity Share Capital 118.58 118.58 118.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 0.13 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.27 0.13 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 0.13 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.27 0.13 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:00 pm
