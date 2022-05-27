Puravankara Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.98 crore, down 19.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:
Net Sales at Rs 109.98 crore in March 2022 down 19.08% from Rs. 135.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2022 down 268% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 58.94 crore in March 2021.
Puravankara shares closed at 87.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.99% returns over the last 6 months and 7.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Puravankara
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.98
|74.34
|135.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.98
|74.34
|135.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|126.31
|103.08
|50.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|64.77
|8.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-159.07
|-121.63
|-21.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.66
|20.12
|20.00
|Depreciation
|2.12
|2.26
|2.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.02
|32.75
|39.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.17
|29.76
|45.95
|Other Income
|26.10
|19.87
|10.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.27
|49.63
|56.45
|Interest
|47.76
|46.20
|59.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.49
|3.43
|-2.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.49
|3.43
|-2.99
|Tax
|-3.05
|0.23
|-1.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.44
|3.20
|-1.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.44
|3.20
|-1.75
|Equity Share Capital
|118.58
|118.58
|118.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.13
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.13
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.13
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.13
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited