Puravankara Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.98 crore, down 19.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.98 crore in March 2022 down 19.08% from Rs. 135.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2022 down 268% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 58.94 crore in March 2021.

Puravankara shares closed at 87.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.99% returns over the last 6 months and 7.44% over the last 12 months.