Puravankara Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 270.51 crore, down 39.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.51 crore in March 2020 down 39.62% from Rs. 448.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020 down 95.23% from Rs. 31.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.99 crore in March 2020 down 37.67% from Rs. 117.11 crore in March 2019.

Puravankara EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2019.

Puravankara shares closed at 42.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.49% returns over the last 6 months and -42.14% over the last 12 months.