Puravankara Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.27 crore, up 78.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.27 crore in June 2023 up 78.26% from Rs. 98.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2023 down 116.05% from Rs. 77.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.62 crore in June 2023 down 72.99% from Rs. 143.00 crore in June 2022.

Puravankara shares closed at 107.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.58% returns over the last 6 months and 6.40% over the last 12 months.