    Puravankara Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.27 crore, up 78.26% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.27 crore in June 2023 up 78.26% from Rs. 98.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2023 down 116.05% from Rs. 77.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.62 crore in June 2023 down 72.99% from Rs. 143.00 crore in June 2022.

    Puravankara shares closed at 107.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.58% returns over the last 6 months and 6.40% over the last 12 months.

    Puravankara
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.27248.5298.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.27248.5298.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.98144.31131.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.47190.723.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-97.30-173.49-119.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.0124.8922.32
    Depreciation2.450.961.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.2379.0638.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.43-17.9319.83
    Other Income14.7496.33121.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.1778.40141.09
    Interest52.5448.6943.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.3729.7198.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-16.3729.7198.06
    Tax-3.97-6.7820.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.4036.4977.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.4036.4977.25
    Equity Share Capital118.58118.58118.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.521.543.26
    Diluted EPS-0.521.543.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.521.543.26
    Diluted EPS-0.521.543.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

