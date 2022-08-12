 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Puravankara Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.32 crore, down 76.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.32 crore in June 2022 down 76.81% from Rs. 424.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.25 crore in June 2022 down 53.83% from Rs. 167.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.00 crore in June 2022 down 60.81% from Rs. 364.93 crore in June 2021.

Puravankara EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.06 in June 2021.

Puravankara shares closed at 100.75 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.84% returns over the last 6 months and 1.61% over the last 12 months.

Puravankara
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.32 109.98 424.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.32 109.98 424.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.69 126.31 37.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.87 64.77 9.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -119.94 -159.07 86.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.32 21.66 18.65
Depreciation 1.91 2.12 2.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.64 42.02 63.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.83 12.17 206.16
Other Income 121.26 26.10 156.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.09 38.27 362.46
Interest 43.03 47.76 52.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.06 -9.49 310.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.06 -9.49 310.31
Tax 20.81 -3.05 142.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.25 -6.44 167.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.25 -6.44 167.32
Equity Share Capital 118.58 118.58 118.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.26 -0.27 7.06
Diluted EPS 3.26 -0.27 7.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.26 -0.27 7.06
Diluted EPS 3.26 -0.27 7.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
