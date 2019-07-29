Puravankara Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 261.60 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

Net Sales at Rs 261.60 crore in June 2019 down 2.91% from Rs. 269.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2019 down 88.67% from Rs. 21.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.30 crore in June 2019 down 10.02% from Rs. 80.35 crore in June 2018.

Puravankara EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2018.

Puravankara shares closed at 61.10 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.36% returns over the last 6 months and -39.20% over the last 12 months.