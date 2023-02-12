 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Puravankara Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.49 crore, up 231.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:Net Sales at Rs 246.49 crore in December 2022 up 231.57% from Rs. 74.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.17 crore in December 2022 up 655.78% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.77 crore in December 2022 up 63.36% from Rs. 51.89 crore in December 2021.
Puravankara EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021. Puravankara shares closed at 86.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.
Puravankara
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations246.4954.9174.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations246.4954.9174.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials146.34170.11103.08
Purchase of Traded Goods17.36--8.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-78.52-190.53-121.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.7125.8820.12
Depreciation2.951.952.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.5344.6332.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.122.8729.76
Other Income22.7012.2119.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.8215.0849.63
Interest51.4644.8646.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.36-29.783.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax30.36-29.783.43
Tax6.19-6.110.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.17-23.673.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.17-23.673.20
Equity Share Capital118.58118.58118.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.02-1.000.13
Diluted EPS1.02-1.000.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.02-1.000.13
Diluted EPS1.02-1.000.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Puravankara #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:11 am