Puravankara Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.49 crore, up 231.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:Net Sales at Rs 246.49 crore in December 2022 up 231.57% from Rs. 74.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.17 crore in December 2022 up 655.78% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.77 crore in December 2022 up 63.36% from Rs. 51.89 crore in December 2021.
Puravankara EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.
|Puravankara shares closed at 86.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.
|Puravankara
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|246.49
|54.91
|74.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|246.49
|54.91
|74.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|146.34
|170.11
|103.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.36
|--
|8.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-78.52
|-190.53
|-121.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.71
|25.88
|20.12
|Depreciation
|2.95
|1.95
|2.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.53
|44.63
|32.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.12
|2.87
|29.76
|Other Income
|22.70
|12.21
|19.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|81.82
|15.08
|49.63
|Interest
|51.46
|44.86
|46.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.36
|-29.78
|3.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.36
|-29.78
|3.43
|Tax
|6.19
|-6.11
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.17
|-23.67
|3.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.17
|-23.67
|3.20
|Equity Share Capital
|118.58
|118.58
|118.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|-1.00
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|-1.00
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|-1.00
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|-1.00
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited