Puravankara Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.49 crore, up 231.57% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 246.49 54.91 74.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 246.49 54.91 74.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 146.34 170.11 103.08 Purchase of Traded Goods 17.36 -- 8.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -78.52 -190.53 -121.63 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 25.71 25.88 20.12 Depreciation 2.95 1.95 2.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 73.53 44.63 32.75 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.12 2.87 29.76 Other Income 22.70 12.21 19.87 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.82 15.08 49.63 Interest 51.46 44.86 46.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.36 -29.78 3.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 30.36 -29.78 3.43 Tax 6.19 -6.11 0.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.17 -23.67 3.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.17 -23.67 3.20 Equity Share Capital 118.58 118.58 118.58 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.02 -1.00 0.13 Diluted EPS 1.02 -1.00 0.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.02 -1.00 0.13 Diluted EPS 1.02 -1.00 0.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited