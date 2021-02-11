Puravankara Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 139.78 crore, down 62.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.78 crore in December 2020 down 62.55% from Rs. 373.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2020 up 19.72% from Rs. 11.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.75 crore in December 2020 up 4.34% from Rs. 85.06 crore in December 2019.

Puravankara EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2019.

Puravankara shares closed at 82.75 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)