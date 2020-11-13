PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Puravankara posts net loss of Rs 9.81 crore in September quarter

Total income stood at Rs 220.07 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 623.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.81 crore for the quarter ended September on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 27.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income stood at Rs 220.07 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 623.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Business #Puravankara #Results

