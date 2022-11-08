Puravankara Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.48 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.48 crore in September 2022 down 6.28% from Rs. 255.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.22 crore in September 2022 down 241.96% from Rs. 12.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.83 crore in September 2022 down 43.47% from Rs. 104.07 crore in September 2021.

Puravankara shares closed at 96.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -38.14% over the last 12 months.