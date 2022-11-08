 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Puravankara Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.48 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

Net Sales at Rs 239.48 crore in September 2022 down 6.28% from Rs. 255.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.22 crore in September 2022 down 241.96% from Rs. 12.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.83 crore in September 2022 down 43.47% from Rs. 104.07 crore in September 2021.

Puravankara shares closed at 96.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -38.14% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 239.48 214.85 255.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 239.48 214.85 255.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 240.78 43.92 163.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 50.15 -- 28.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -221.21 -178.10 -104.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.23 38.83 33.84
Depreciation 4.15 3.98 4.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.07 253.06 46.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.31 53.16 82.98
Other Income 13.37 82.50 16.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.68 135.66 99.60
Interest 76.07 87.65 81.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.39 48.01 18.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -21.39 48.01 18.54
Tax -4.88 13.09 5.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.51 34.92 12.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.51 34.92 12.91
Minority Interest -- -0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.71 -0.48 -0.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -17.22 34.43 12.13
Equity Share Capital 118.58 118.58 118.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 1.45 0.51
Diluted EPS -0.72 1.45 0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 1.45 0.51
Diluted EPS -0.72 1.45 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
